Advisory Alpha LLC Invests $240,000 in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Citigroup by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 5,853 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 50.5% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Citigroup by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Citigroup during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $761,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE C opened at $60.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $116.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.52. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.17 and a 52 week high of $63.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.75.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($1.89). The business had revenue of $17.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.71 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.13%.

C has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC raised their target price on Citigroup from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Citigroup from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.21.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

