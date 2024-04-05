Advisory Alpha LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Advisory Alpha LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 204,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,550 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $10,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RDVY. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000.

Shares of NASDAQ RDVY opened at $54.91 on Friday. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a twelve month low of $42.42 and a twelve month high of $56.28. The firm has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.26 and a 200 day moving average of $49.81.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.2238 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

