Advisory Alpha LLC Makes New $431,000 Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPU)

Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPU – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,000. Advisory Alpha LLC owned 0.13% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $4,817,000. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,489,000. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,161,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter worth $736,000. Finally, Denver Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter worth $499,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF stock opened at $56.02 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF has a 52-week low of $47.27 and a 52-week high of $58.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.93 and a 200-day moving average of $53.23.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (RSPU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in utilities equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 utilities companies. RSPU was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.