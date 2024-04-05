Advisory Alpha LLC Makes New Investment in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,760 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RF. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Regions Financial in the first quarter worth $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 103.2% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 715.1% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,891 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 2,000.0% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RF shares. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.34.

Regions Financial Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:RF opened at $20.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.21. Regions Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $13.72 and a 12-month high of $21.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 22.66%. Regions Financial’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Regions Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is currently 45.93%.

About Regions Financial

(Free Report)

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.