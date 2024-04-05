Advisory Alpha LLC Purchases New Position in Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLC)

Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 9,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000. Advisory Alpha LLC owned 0.16% of Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TPLC. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF by 88.4% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF by 85.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF by 17.4% during the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of TPLC stock opened at $41.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $255.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70 and a beta of 1.00. Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF has a 52-week low of $32.57 and a 52-week high of $42.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.18 and its 200 day moving average is $37.34.

The Timothy Plan US Large\u002FMid Cap Core ETF (TPLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of US large-cap stocks screened for Christian values. TPLC was launched on Apr 29, 2019 and is managed by Timothy.

