Advisory Alpha LLC Sells 14,239 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Advisory Alpha LLC trimmed its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 61.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,239 shares during the quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Lewis Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $516,000. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 61.4% in the 4th quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 43,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after buying an additional 16,717 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 78.8% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 12,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 5,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 10,670 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $45.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.32. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $43.05 and a twelve month high of $47.47.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.1462 per share. This is an increase from Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

