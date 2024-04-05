Advisory Alpha LLC Sells 2,948 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Advisory Alpha LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 240,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,948 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up about 1.9% of Advisory Alpha LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $40,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 15,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,620,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 62,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,581,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Etfidea LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Etfidea LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth $312,000. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1,181.8% in the 4th quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 6,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 6,110 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $178.07 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $149.67 and a 12-month high of $183.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.96.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.