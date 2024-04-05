Advisory Alpha LLC Takes $304,000 Position in Franklin Senior Loan ETF (BATS:FLBL)

Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Senior Loan ETF (BATS:FLBL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 12,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $421,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Franklin Senior Loan ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Franklin Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $359,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,063,000.

Get Franklin Senior Loan ETF alerts:

Franklin Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

FLBL stock opened at $24.34 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.30 and a 200 day moving average of $24.17.

Franklin Senior Loan ETF Cuts Dividend

About Franklin Senior Loan ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.1557 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

The Franklin Senior Loan ETF (FLBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SP\u002FLSTA US Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund is an actively managed fund investing in USD-denominated senior loans. FLBL was launched on May 30, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Senior Loan ETF (BATS:FLBL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.