Advisory Alpha LLC Takes Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,358 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 100,953.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,133,863 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,351,468,000 after purchasing an additional 51,083,262 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,092,939,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 4,407.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,439,207 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $814,727,000 after acquiring an additional 16,074,485 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Intel by 171.1% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,404,715 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $715,773,000 after acquiring an additional 13,507,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Intel by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,342,230 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,409,835,000 after acquiring an additional 12,241,200 shares in the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.86.

Intel Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $39.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $167.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.26 and its 200-day moving average is $42.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $26.85 and a 1-year high of $51.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.27. Intel had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 3.11%. The firm had revenue of $15.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 128.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.36 per share, with a total value of $130,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,234,676. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.36 per share, with a total value of $130,080.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,234,676. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $119,672.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,336,693.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Featured Articles

