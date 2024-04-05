Advisory Alpha LLC Trims Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Advisory Alpha LLC lowered its position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,040 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,080 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 81.6% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. 80.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

HBAN opened at $13.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.89. The stock has a market cap of $19.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.11. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1-year low of $9.13 and a 1-year high of $13.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.15. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 18.00%. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th were given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Insider Transactions at Huntington Bancshares

In other news, Director Ann B. Crane sold 58,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total value of $785,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 192,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,603,024.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Huntington Bancshares news, insider Helga Houston sold 28,700 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total value of $377,979.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 568,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,483,483.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann B. Crane sold 58,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total value of $785,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 192,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,603,024.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,241 shares of company stock valued at $1,360,359 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HBAN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays raised Huntington Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.09.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

(Free Report)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

See Also

