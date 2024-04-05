aelf Price Down 10.5% Over Last 7 Days (ELF)

aelf (ELF) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 5th. Over the last week, aelf has traded 10.5% lower against the US dollar. aelf has a market capitalization of $427.92 million and approximately $6.80 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day. One aelf token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.59 or 0.00000871 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00001848 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001333 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000662 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000662 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About aelf

aelf (ELF) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 726,242,341 tokens. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for aelf is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. aelf’s official website is aelf.com.

aelf Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution that utilizes a structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ to enable effective resource isolation. It achieves high throughput through parallel processing and the AEDPoS consensus mechanism. aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, allowing direct interoperability between them. The ELF token is the aelf utility token, which is mined on the aelf mainnet explorer and was previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade aelf should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase aelf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

