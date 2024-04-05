AGF Management (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) Price Target Raised to $11.50 at Desjardins

AGF Management (OTCMKTS:AGFMF – Free Report) had its price target increased by Desjardins from $10.00 to $11.50 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
AGF Management Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS AGFMF opened at $6.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.49. AGF Management has a twelve month low of $4.73 and a twelve month high of $6.57.
About AGF Management
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than AGF Management
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- 3 Stocks About to Book Gains on Building Products Demand
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Consumer Spending and Sentiment Rises: Time to Buy the XLY?
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- Is Estée Lauder on the Verge Of a Massive Comeback?
Receive News & Ratings for AGF Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGF Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.