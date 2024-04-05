AGF Management (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) Price Target Raised to $11.50 at Desjardins

AGF Management (OTCMKTS:AGFMF – Free Report) had its price target increased by Desjardins from $10.00 to $11.50 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

AGF Management Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS AGFMF opened at $6.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.49. AGF Management has a twelve month low of $4.73 and a twelve month high of $6.57.

About AGF Management

AGF Management Limited is one of Canada's premier investment management companies with offices across Canada and subsidiaries around the world. 2007 marks AGF's 50th anniversary ofproviding Canadians with innovative investment solutions across the wealth continuum. AGF's products and services include a diversified family of more than 50 mutual funds, the evolutionary AGF Elements portfolios, the Harmony asset management program, AGF Private Investment Management, Institutional Account Services and AGF Trust GICs, loans and mortgages.

