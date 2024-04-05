AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B) PT Raised to C$10.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.82% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on AGF.B. CIBC upgraded shares of AGF Management from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on AGF Management from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Monday. TD Securities increased their price target on AGF Management from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on AGF Management from C$9.50 to C$10.50 in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$10.58.

Shares of TSE:AGF.B traded down C$0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$8.56. 27,051 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,586. The company has a market cap of C$546.81 million, a P/E ratio of 6.56, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$7.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.26, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.39. AGF Management has a 1 year low of C$6.30 and a 1 year high of C$9.05.

In other AGF Management news, insider AGF EMPLOYEE BENEFIT PLAN TRUST purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$7.68 per share, with a total value of C$115,200.00. In related news, Director Judy Goldring purchased 50,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$4.99 per share, with a total value of C$249,999.00. Also, insider AGF EMPLOYEE BENEFIT PLAN TRUST bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$7.68 per share, with a total value of C$115,200.00. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 353,365 shares of company stock valued at $2,665,144 and sold 159,394 shares valued at $1,236,812. Corporate insiders own 18.59% of the company’s stock.

AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.

