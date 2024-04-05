AI Transportation Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:AITRR) Short Interest Update

AI Transportation Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:AITRR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, an increase of 5.3% from the February 29th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
AI Transportation Acquisition Stock Up 6.7 %
Shares of AI Transportation Acquisition stock opened at $0.16 on Friday. AI Transportation Acquisition has a 12 month low of $0.13 and a 12 month high of $0.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.16.
About AI Transportation Acquisition
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than AI Transportation Acquisition
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- 3 Stocks About to Book Gains on Building Products Demand
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- Consumer Spending and Sentiment Rises: Time to Buy the XLY?
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- Is Estée Lauder on the Verge Of a Massive Comeback?
Receive News & Ratings for AI Transportation Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AI Transportation Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.