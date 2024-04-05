AI Transportation Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:AITRR) Short Interest Update

AI Transportation Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:AITRR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, an increase of 5.3% from the February 29th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

AI Transportation Acquisition Stock Up 6.7 %

Shares of AI Transportation Acquisition stock opened at $0.16 on Friday. AI Transportation Acquisition has a 12 month low of $0.13 and a 12 month high of $0.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.16.

About AI Transportation Acquisition

AI Transportation Acquisition Corp focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on businesses in the transportation field, including logistics, new energy vehicles, smart parking, on-board chips and AI algorithms, automotive services, and related areas of intelligent transportation.

