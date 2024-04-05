Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI) Issues Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.060-0.060 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -0.340. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.5 million-$13.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.4 million. Air Industries Group also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -0.650–0.650 EPS.

Air Industries Group Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of AIRI stock opened at $5.10 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.56. Air Industries Group has a 1 year low of $2.60 and a 1 year high of $5.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.83 million, a P/E ratio of -7.85 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 1st. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. Air Industries Group had a negative net margin of 6.18% and a negative return on equity of 19.98%. The company had revenue of $13.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.40 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Air Industries Group will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Air Industries Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued a hold rating for the company.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Air Industries Group stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.33% of Air Industries Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. 42.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air Industries Group, an aerospace and defense company, designs, manufactures, and sells structural parts and assemblies for mission-critical aerospace and defense applications, and a prime contractor to the U.S. Department of Defense in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Complex Machining and Turbine and Engine Component.

