Airship AI (NASDAQ:AISP) Trading 6.1% Higher

Airship AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AISP – Get Free Report) traded up 6.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.23 and last traded at $10.23. 388,744 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 5,812,611 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.64.

Airship AI Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Airship AI during the first quarter valued at approximately $977,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Airship AI during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,003,000. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airship AI during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,466,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Airship AI by 12.7% during the first quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 169,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 19,026 shares during the period. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Airship AI by 1,393.4% during the first quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 735,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,188,000 after purchasing an additional 686,429 shares during the period. 5.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Airship AI

Airship AI Holdings, Inc provides AI-driven video, sensor, and data management surveillance platform in the United States. The company offers Airship Acropolis OS, an IP and analog video surveillance; Airship Command, a suite of visualization tools that allows users to view data and evidence ingested from the edge; and Airship Outpost foe high-definition recording with user defined low-bit rate video stream encoding.

