Airship AI (NASDAQ:AISP) Trading Up 9.8%

Airship AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AISP – Get Free Report) shares were up 9.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.15 and last traded at $9.82. Approximately 1,668,111 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 5,917,584 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.94.

Airship AI Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Airship AI

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meteora Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airship AI in the fourth quarter worth $17,655,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Airship AI by 6.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,598,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,710,000 after acquiring an additional 99,244 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in shares of Airship AI in the third quarter worth $9,262,000. Glazer Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Airship AI by 1,393.4% in the first quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 735,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,188,000 after acquiring an additional 686,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Airship AI in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.89% of the company’s stock.

Airship AI Company Profile

Airship AI Holdings, Inc provides AI-driven video, sensor, and data management surveillance platform in the United States. The company offers Airship Acropolis OS, an IP and analog video surveillance; Airship Command, a suite of visualization tools that allows users to view data and evidence ingested from the edge; and Airship Outpost foe high-definition recording with user defined low-bit rate video stream encoding.

