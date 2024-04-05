AJ Advisors LLC Increases Stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

AJ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,694 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. HCA Healthcare comprises about 0.4% of AJ Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. AJ Advisors LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KG&L Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $308,000. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $374,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 19,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 14,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HCA Healthcare Trading Down 2.1 %

HCA stock opened at $325.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $86.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.65. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $215.96 and a 12 month high of $335.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $316.52 and its 200 day moving average is $276.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.07, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $5.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $17.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.51 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 996.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.64 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.49 EPS for the current year.

HCA Healthcare announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 30th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

HCA Healthcare Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is an increase from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.91%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Sammie S. Mosier sold 1,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.00, for a total value of $513,240.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,385,552. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 4,262 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.21, for a total value of $1,305,067.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,138,652.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sammie S. Mosier sold 1,645 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.00, for a total transaction of $513,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,385,552. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,840 shares of company stock worth $4,588,869. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HCA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $308.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $303.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of HCA Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $277.00 to $301.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.47.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

