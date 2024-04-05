AJ Advisors LLC Invests $3.03 Million in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI)

AJ Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 63,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,031,000. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of AJ Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. AJ Advisors LLC owned 0.58% of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FMHI. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 397.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 769.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter.
First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Price Performance
First Trust Municipal High Income ETF stock opened at $47.84 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.76. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 12 month low of $43.88 and a 12 month high of $48.37.
First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Increases Dividend
First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Company Profile
The First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (FMHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds a broad range of US municipal bonds. FMHI was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust Municipal High Income ETF
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Intel’s Foundry Woes: Sell Signal or Silver Lining Ahead?
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- 3 Stocks With Hot RSIs That Scream Further Gains
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Unusually High Volume Points to Upside in These Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Municipal High Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.