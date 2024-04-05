AJ Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 2,247 Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

AJ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 141.1% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, CNB Bank lifted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 81.0% in the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Otis Worldwide stock opened at $97.18 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.01. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12 month low of $73.32 and a 12 month high of $100.35.

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.90% and a negative return on equity of 30.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.12%.

In other Otis Worldwide news, CEO Judith Fran Marks sold 37,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total value of $3,426,360.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 192,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,660,653.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Judith Fran Marks sold 37,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total transaction of $3,426,360.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 192,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,660,653.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 18,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.10, for a total transaction of $1,675,602.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,274 shares in the company, valued at $6,128,661.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OTIS. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Argus upgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Melius initiated coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Otis Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.29.

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

