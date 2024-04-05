Alera Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 15,787 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Alera Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,027,815 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,787 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 6.4% of Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $49,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VEA. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.1% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 1,002,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,163,000 after acquiring an additional 11,011 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 26,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 10,861 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,186,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,108,000 after purchasing an additional 152,648 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.7% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 44,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after buying an additional 5,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at $6,004,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares Stock Down 0.8 %

VEA stock opened at $49.53 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.49. The stock has a market cap of $121.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $41.48 and a fifty-two week high of $50.36.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

