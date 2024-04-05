Alera Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 7,171 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Alera Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 363.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,171 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF makes up about 0.3% of Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $2,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 5,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 4,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,755,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Aprio Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Price Performance

IWO opened at $261.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $203.42 and a one year high of $273.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $260.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $240.30.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.