Alera Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Alera Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 17.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,336 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 85.4% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 152 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. 74.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

NYSE LOW opened at $238.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $136.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.13. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $181.85 and a 12 month high of $262.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $235.91 and a 200-day moving average of $216.85.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.09. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.94% and a negative return on equity of 51.42%. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LOW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $199.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $252.33.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

