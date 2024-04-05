Alera Investment Advisors LLC Has $13.24 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Alera Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 516 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Alera Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF worth $13,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VSS. Callan Capital LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 7,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 13,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 28.1% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VSS opened at $116.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.37. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $99.03 and a 1-year high of $117.80.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

