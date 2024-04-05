Alera Investment Advisors LLC Has $623,000 Stock Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Alera Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 17.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,620 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADM. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 18,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 82.5% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 2,690 shares during the last quarter. Welch Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 4,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 13,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after buying an additional 2,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. 78.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $63.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.77. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12-month low of $50.72 and a 12-month high of $87.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.81.

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $22.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.79 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, March 12th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.25%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $116.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Capital cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.50.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

