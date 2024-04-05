Alera Investment Advisors LLC Has $624,000 Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Alera Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 268 shares during the quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CTVA. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Corteva during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in Corteva by 420.1% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 37,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after buying an additional 30,605 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 2.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 94,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,432,000 after buying an additional 2,662 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 38.1% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 146,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,409,000 after buying an additional 40,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Corteva during the 1st quarter worth approximately $799,000. Institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CTVA. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Corteva from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Corteva from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Corteva from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Corteva in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.14.

Corteva Price Performance

Shares of Corteva stock opened at $56.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.80 billion, a PE ratio of 55.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.77. Corteva, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.22 and a 12 month high of $63.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.09. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 4.27%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.75%.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

