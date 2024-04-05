Alera Investment Advisors LLC Has $821,000 Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Alera Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 735 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $821,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bollard Group LLC bought a new position in Broadcom during the second quarter worth $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 76.5% in the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 30 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,312.25, for a total transaction of $2,624,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 168,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,583,976. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,344.00, for a total value of $6,720,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,575 shares in the company, valued at $22,276,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,312.25, for a total transaction of $2,624,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,583,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,810 shares of company stock worth $29,421,767 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $1,317.50 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $601.29 and a 12 month high of $1,438.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,286.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,081.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $610.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.25.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.95 by $2.04. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.79 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 47.71% and a net margin of 29.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.83 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.31 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $5.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 77.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on AVGO. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,100.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,325.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,405.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,230.18.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

