Alera Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Alera Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 171,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $18,479,000. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.4% of Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $107.08 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $101.74 and a 52 week high of $111.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $106.78 and a 200 day moving average of $105.66.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

