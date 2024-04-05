Alera Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Alera Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 222 shares during the quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $1,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CME. State Street Corp increased its position in CME Group by 3.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,950,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,955,461,000 after purchasing an additional 555,878 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CME Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,085,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,355,370,000 after buying an additional 108,740 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in CME Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,913,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,224,597,000 after buying an additional 31,354 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,858,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $972,863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd lifted its stake in CME Group by 4.5% during the second quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 4,238,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $785,286,000 after purchasing an additional 181,669 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CME has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus raised their price objective on shares of CME Group from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on CME Group from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $229.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $218.36.

CME Group Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of CME Group stock opened at $212.21 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $211.11. CME Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $175.73 and a 12-month high of $223.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $76.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.49.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 57.83% and a return on equity of 12.32%. CME Group’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 9.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.86%.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

