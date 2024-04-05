Alera Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Alera Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,220 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 561 shares during the quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Comcast by 0.7% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,950 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 15,449 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Welch Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 4.4% in the third quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 5,674 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management raised its stake in Comcast by 1.5% during the third quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 16,239 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Tradewinds LLC. boosted its stake in Comcast by 1.3% in the second quarter. Tradewinds LLC. now owns 19,414 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $41.11 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $36.38 and a 12 month high of $47.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $163.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.11.

Comcast Increases Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $31.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.41 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 19.75%. On average, equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Comcast

In other Comcast news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $5,289,928.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CMCSA shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday. Redburn Atlantic lowered Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.68.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Comcast

About Comcast

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.