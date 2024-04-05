Alera Investment Advisors LLC Sells 25 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Alera Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25 shares during the quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MCK. Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Trust Point Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $676,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its stake in McKesson by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in McKesson by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 31,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,710,000 after acquiring an additional 6,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colonial River Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $251,000. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

McKesson Stock Down 0.9 %

MCK opened at $535.00 on Friday. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $352.34 and a twelve month high of $543.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $518.93 and a 200-day moving average of $479.57. The stock has a market cap of $70.30 billion, a PE ratio of 24.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.45.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $7.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.05 by $0.69. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 262.63% and a net margin of 0.99%. The company had revenue of $80.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 27.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on MCK shares. Barclays started coverage on McKesson in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $537.00 price target for the company. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of McKesson in a research note on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com downgraded McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on McKesson from $508.00 to $563.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $522.21.

Insider Activity

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.55, for a total value of $1,821,762.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at $22,789,074.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.55, for a total transaction of $1,821,762.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at $22,789,074.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.00, for a total transaction of $92,256.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,456. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

