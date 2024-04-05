Alera Investment Advisors LLC Sells 591 Shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Alera Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 591 shares during the period. Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 55,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Baker Hughes by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its stake in Baker Hughes by 41.3% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in Baker Hughes by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 10,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Baker Hughes by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. 92.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Baker Hughes

In other news, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.44, for a total value of $294,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,437.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BKR shares. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Baker Hughes from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup decreased their price target on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Baker Hughes Stock Up 0.1 %

Baker Hughes stock opened at $33.92 on Friday. Baker Hughes has a twelve month low of $26.81 and a twelve month high of $37.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.80 and a 200-day moving average of $32.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.42.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The company had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Baker Hughes Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 12th. This is an increase from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.98%.

Baker Hughes Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

