Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reissued their overweight rating on shares of Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $39.00 price objective on the stock.

ALKS has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com downgraded Alkermes from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Alkermes from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. TheStreet raised Alkermes from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Alkermes in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Alkermes from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $33.14.

Alkermes Price Performance

Shares of Alkermes stock opened at $25.81 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Alkermes has a 12 month low of $22.01 and a 12 month high of $33.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.32 and a 200 day moving average of $27.32. The firm has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 0.55.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $377.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.78 million. Alkermes had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 21.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Alkermes will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alkermes declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 15th that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 8.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Christian Todd Nichols sold 10,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.10, for a total transaction of $292,717.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,852,099.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Alkermes by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,955,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,304,000 after buying an additional 2,288,185 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 1.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,889,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,641,000 after acquiring an additional 268,222 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,241,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,798,000 after acquiring an additional 3,494,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Alkermes by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,467,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,413,000 after purchasing an additional 556,097 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

About Alkermes



Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products for the treatment of alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of clinical and preclinical product candidates in development for neurological disorders.



