Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Price Target Lowered to $60.00 at Barclays

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from $65.00 to $60.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential downside of 8.70% from the company’s previous close.

ALGT has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Allegiant Travel from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Allegiant Travel in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a “sell” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.13.

Get Allegiant Travel alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ALGT

Allegiant Travel Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ALGT opened at $65.72 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.22. Allegiant Travel has a 1-year low of $54.87 and a 1-year high of $130.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.58.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.52. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 3.80%. The company had revenue of $611.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Allegiant Travel will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Allegiant Travel

In other Allegiant Travel news, Director Gary Ellmer sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.10, for a total value of $158,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $671,559. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 17.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Allegiant Travel

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALGT. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel in the second quarter valued at $44,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Allegiant Travel in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 69.8% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 574 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 38.8% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 691 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

About Allegiant Travel

(Get Free Report)

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 1, 2024, it operated a fleet of 126 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.