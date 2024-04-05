Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) Trading Down 5.6%

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 5.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $36.80 and last traded at $37.02. Approximately 583,722 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 1,126,938 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on ALPN shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Alpine Immune Sciences in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Alpine Immune Sciences from $32.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective (up from $33.00) on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Alpine Immune Sciences from $30.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alpine Immune Sciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.86.

Get Alpine Immune Sciences alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ALPN

Alpine Immune Sciences Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alpine Immune Sciences

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.46.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,185 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Alpine Immune Sciences by 1.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 92,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Alpine Immune Sciences by 745.5% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,488 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 99.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,642 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 23.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,947 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. 75.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Alpine Immune Sciences

(Get Free Report)

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage immunotherapy company. It focuses on creating various immunotherapies through protein engineering technologies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company has strategic collaborations with biopharmaceutical companies and has a pipeline of clinical and preclinical candidates in development.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alpine Immune Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpine Immune Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.