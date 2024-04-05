Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Shares Gap Down to $2.57

Shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.57, but opened at $2.38. Altice USA shares last traded at $2.33, with a volume of 1,151,168 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ATUS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut Altice USA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Altice USA in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Altice USA in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. BNP Paribas raised Altice USA from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Altice USA from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.11.

Altice USA Stock Down 16.3 %

The company has a market cap of $980.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.62.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Altice USA had a net margin of 0.58% and a negative return on equity of 12.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.43) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Altice USA, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 343.0% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 306,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 236,933 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Readystate Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Altice USA by 236.7% in the fourth quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP now owns 446,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after buying an additional 313,970 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Altice USA by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 320,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after buying an additional 8,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Altice USA by 442.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 436,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after buying an additional 355,763 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.85% of the company’s stock.

About Altice USA

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

