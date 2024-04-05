Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 499,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,984 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $20,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MO. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC increased its position in Altria Group by 103.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. ZRC Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Altria Group by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 57.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MO traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.57. 1,990,404 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,780,158. The company has a market capitalization of $73.31 billion, a PE ratio of 9.09, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.50. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $39.06 and a one year high of $48.04.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 244.55% and a net margin of 33.21%. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 1st that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.43%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.78%.

Several research firms recently commented on MO. StockNews.com upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $36.10 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.82.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

