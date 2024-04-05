Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Shares Down 0.9%

Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) traded down 0.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $42.14 and last traded at $42.54. 3,459,584 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 11,649,472 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $36.10 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.82.

Altria Group Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.50. The stock has a market cap of $73.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.65.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 33.21% and a negative return on equity of 244.55%. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.44%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 85.78%.

Altria Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 1st that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Trading of Altria Group

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Altria Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC raised its holdings in Altria Group by 103.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. 57.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Altria Group



Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

