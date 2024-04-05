Alvopetro Energy (CVE:ALV) Trading Up 24.2%

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (CVE:ALV – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 24.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$4.98 and last traded at C$4.98. 120,041 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 267% from the average session volume of 32,733 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.01.

Alvopetro Energy Trading Up 27.2 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$6.77. The firm has a market cap of C$186.76 million, a PE ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.84, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director John David Wright sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.09, for a total transaction of C$245,298.00. 18.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Alvopetro Energy

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons. It holds interests in the Caburé and Murucututu natural gas assets, Block 182 and 183 exploration assets, and Bom Lugar and Mãe-da-lua oil fields, which covers an area of approximately 22,166 acres in the Recôncavo basin onshore Brazil.

