Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) PT Lowered to $30.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target suggests a potential upside of 33.16% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Amalgamated Financial from $33.00 to $29.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday.

Get Amalgamated Financial alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AMAL

Amalgamated Financial Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of AMAL traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.53. The company had a trading volume of 9,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,741. The stock has a market cap of $687.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.28. Amalgamated Financial has a fifty-two week low of $14.05 and a fifty-two week high of $27.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $105.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.59 million. Amalgamated Financial had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 16.60%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amalgamated Financial will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amalgamated Financial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAL. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Amalgamated Financial by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,031,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,780,000 after buying an additional 574,571 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Amalgamated Financial by 112.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 700,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,400,000 after buying an additional 370,526 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Amalgamated Financial by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,024,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,107,000 after buying an additional 285,321 shares during the period. Redwood Grove Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Amalgamated Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $3,972,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Amalgamated Financial by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 761,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,477,000 after buying an additional 178,404 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

About Amalgamated Financial

(Get Free Report)

Amalgamated Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Amalgamated Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, investment management, and trust and custody services for commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand products, savings accounts, money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amalgamated Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amalgamated Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.