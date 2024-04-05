Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Ambac Financial Group Trading Up 3.0 %

NYSE AMBC opened at $16.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $738.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.94 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.73. Ambac Financial Group has a one year low of $11.26 and a one year high of $17.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $76.00 million for the quarter. Ambac Financial Group had a net margin of 1.48% and a return on equity of 6.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ambac Financial Group will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMBC. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 27.3% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 305,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,723,000 after buying an additional 65,366 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 5.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 885,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,679,000 after buying an additional 49,529 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 2.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 640,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,719,000 after buying an additional 14,466 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 20.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 427,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,158,000 after buying an additional 73,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 64.8% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 408,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,929,000 after buying an additional 160,709 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

Ambac Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial services holding company. It operates three businesses: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Insurance Distribution, and Legacy Financial Guarantee (LFG) Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance business provides specialty property and casualty program insurance with a focus commercial and personal liability risks.

