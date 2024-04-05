Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday.
NYSE AMBC opened at $16.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $738.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.94 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.73. Ambac Financial Group has a one year low of $11.26 and a one year high of $17.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.
Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $76.00 million for the quarter. Ambac Financial Group had a net margin of 1.48% and a return on equity of 6.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ambac Financial Group will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.
Ambac Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial services holding company. It operates three businesses: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Insurance Distribution, and Legacy Financial Guarantee (LFG) Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance business provides specialty property and casualty program insurance with a focus commercial and personal liability risks.
