Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 7,693,530 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 33% from the previous session’s volume of 11,558,122 shares.The stock last traded at $2.39 and had previously closed at $2.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ABEV shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Ambev in a research note on Friday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays downgraded Ambev from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $3.50 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Ambev in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Ambev from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ambev in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.20.

Ambev Stock Down 2.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $37.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.65.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Ambev had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Ambev S.A. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ambev

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ambev during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ambev in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Ambev in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ambev in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Ambev by 117.5% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 8,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,448 shares during the period. 8.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ambev

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe and Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

