Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $80.11.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AEE. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Ameren from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Ameren from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Ameren from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com raised Ameren from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th.

Get Ameren alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Ameren

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Ameren news, CEO Martin J. Lyons sold 7,270 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $513,989.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,422,883.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Ameren news, CEO Martin J. Lyons sold 7,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total transaction of $513,989.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,422,883.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 1,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total transaction of $115,241.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,883 shares in the company, valued at $3,385,328.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Ameren in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameren during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ameren by 218.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Stock Down 0.4 %

AEE stock opened at $72.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.92. Ameren has a 1 year low of $67.03 and a 1 year high of $91.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). Ameren had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. Ameren’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameren will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameren Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. This is a boost from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.33%.

About Ameren

(Get Free Report

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.