American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Holdings Lifted by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 7,535.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 264,940 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 261,470 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $215,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its position in American Electric Power by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 4,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO increased its stake in American Electric Power by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 5,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in American Electric Power by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 11,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 3,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its position in American Electric Power by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 35,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,876,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. 75.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

American Electric Power stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $83.88. 949,738 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,902,369. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.38 and a 12 month high of $96.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $81.81 and a 200 day moving average of $79.56. The firm has a market cap of $44.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.51.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.03). American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 11.64%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. American Electric Power’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cfra reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price target (up from $90.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on American Electric Power from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $83.00 price target (down from $84.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Guggenheim downgraded American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.08.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

