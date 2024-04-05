American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $56.30

American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $56.30 and last traded at $56.25, with a volume of 180926 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $56.00.

AEL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a research note on Monday, March 11th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.93. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.17 and a beta of 0.80.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $673.53 million. American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 25.15%. The company’s revenue was up 61.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 7.11 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AEL. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 72,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after acquiring an additional 8,175 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 2,837 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 44,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after buying an additional 15,909 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,317,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $531,512,000 after buying an additional 49,702 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 72,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,985,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

