American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) Receives “Neutral” Rating from Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reiterated their neutral rating on shares of American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a $129.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on American Financial Group from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $133.50.

Shares of NYSE:AFG opened at $132.30 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $127.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. American Financial Group has a twelve month low of $105.22 and a twelve month high of $137.71.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 22.14% and a net margin of 10.89%. American Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.99 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that American Financial Group will post 11.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.26%.

In other American Financial Group news, SVP Michelle A. Gillis sold 5,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total value of $626,296.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,372 shares in the company, valued at $5,490,012. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director James E. Evans sold 2,274 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.64, for a total value of $292,527.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 105,302 shares in the company, valued at $13,546,049.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michelle A. Gillis sold 5,176 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total value of $626,296.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,372 shares in the company, valued at $5,490,012. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,843 shares of company stock worth $1,854,746 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AFG. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in American Financial Group by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,798,244 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,068,987,000 after acquiring an additional 197,992 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in American Financial Group by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,288,375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $925,563,000 after purchasing an additional 81,293 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in American Financial Group by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,710,065 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $525,973,000 after buying an additional 654,442 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in American Financial Group by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,838,501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $456,359,000 after buying an additional 191,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,841,741 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $349,335,000 after buying an additional 44,103 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.37% of the company’s stock.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

