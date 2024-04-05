Analysts Issue Forecasts for Ball Co.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:BALL)

Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Ball in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 3rd. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now forecasts that the company will earn $0.55 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.63. The consensus estimate for Ball’s current full-year earnings is $3.10 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Ball’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.94 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.17 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.79 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.85 EPS.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Ball had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 23.81%. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Ball from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Mizuho raised their price target on Ball to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Ball from $69.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Ball from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Ball in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ball has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.58.

Ball Trading Down 1.1 %

BALL opened at $66.00 on Friday. Ball has a 12 month low of $42.81 and a 12 month high of $67.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.09. The firm has a market cap of $20.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.46, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ball

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BALL. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Ball by 446.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ball in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in Ball during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its holdings in shares of Ball by 80.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Ball in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Daniel William Fisher acquired 3,869 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $64.56 per share, with a total value of $249,782.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 111,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,222,068.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Ball Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Ball’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

