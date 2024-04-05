Analysts Offer Predictions for BRP Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:DOOO)

BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Free Report) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of BRP in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 2nd. DA Davidson analyst B. Rolle forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.66 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for BRP’s current full-year earnings is $5.64 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for BRP’s FY2026 earnings at $7.44 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on DOOO. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of BRP from $112.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of BRP from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet downgraded shares of BRP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of BRP from $114.00 to $108.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.78.

Shares of BRP stock opened at $71.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 2.12. BRP has a twelve month low of $57.15 and a twelve month high of $92.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.1545 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 5th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. BRP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.55%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DOOO. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of BRP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. State of Wyoming boosted its position in shares of BRP by 126.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in shares of BRP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of BRP by 232.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of BRP during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am ATVs, SSVs, and 3WVs; seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo PWCs and pontoons, and Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft.

