Analysts Offer Predictions for Paychex, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush issued their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Paychex in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wedbush analyst M. Katri anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $5.02 per share for the year. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Paychex’s current full-year earnings is $4.72 per share.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on PAYX. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Paychex from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $118.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Barclays reduced their target price on Paychex from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on Paychex from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Paychex from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.00.

Paychex Price Performance

PAYX opened at $119.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.24. Paychex has a 52-week low of $104.09 and a 52-week high of $129.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.19 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $121.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.62.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.01. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.14% and a net margin of 31.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Paychex declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, January 19th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th were paid a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 12th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.56%.

Insider Transactions at Paychex

In other news, VP Mark Anthony Bottini sold 15,481 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total value of $1,865,924.93. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 82,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,966,625.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Paychex during the second quarter valued at $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Paychex in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Paychex in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. West Tower Group LLC lifted its holdings in Paychex by 112.8% in the fourth quarter. West Tower Group LLC now owns 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Paychex by 91.5% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 272 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. 83.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Paychex

(Get Free Report)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Further Reading

