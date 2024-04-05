Analysts Offer Predictions for Paychex, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush issued their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Paychex in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wedbush analyst M. Katri anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $5.02 per share for the year. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Paychex’s current full-year earnings is $4.72 per share.
Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on PAYX. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Paychex from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $118.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Barclays reduced their target price on Paychex from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on Paychex from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Paychex from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.00.
Paychex Price Performance
PAYX opened at $119.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.24. Paychex has a 52-week low of $104.09 and a 52-week high of $129.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.19 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $121.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.62.
Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.01. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.14% and a net margin of 31.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year.
Paychex declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, January 19th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.
Paychex Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th were paid a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 12th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.56%.
Insider Transactions at Paychex
In other news, VP Mark Anthony Bottini sold 15,481 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total value of $1,865,924.93. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 82,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,966,625.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Paychex during the second quarter valued at $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Paychex in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Paychex in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. West Tower Group LLC lifted its holdings in Paychex by 112.8% in the fourth quarter. West Tower Group LLC now owns 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Paychex by 91.5% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 272 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. 83.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Paychex
Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Paychex
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Intel’s Foundry Woes: Sell Signal or Silver Lining Ahead?
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- 3 Stocks With Hot RSIs That Scream Further Gains
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Unusually High Volume Points to Upside in These Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.