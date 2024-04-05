Analysts Set Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS) Price Target at $35.00

Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.00.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Dutch Bros in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Dutch Bros in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised shares of Dutch Bros from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, March 4th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Dutch Bros in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd.

Dutch Bros stock opened at $32.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 1,083.00 and a beta of 2.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.23. Dutch Bros has a twelve month low of $22.67 and a twelve month high of $36.17.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $254.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.80 million. Dutch Bros had a net margin of 0.18% and a negative return on equity of 0.54%. Research analysts expect that Dutch Bros will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 404,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total transaction of $11,362,897.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,378,683 shares in the company, valued at $38,685,844.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 404,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total transaction of $11,362,897.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,378,683 shares in the company, valued at $38,685,844.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Brian Maxwell sold 1,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $51,590.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,039,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,387,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,907,188 shares of company stock worth $561,438,392 over the last 90 days. 49.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BROS. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dutch Bros by 61.4% in the third quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Dutch Bros by 87.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Dutch Bros in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Dutch Bros in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Dutch Bros by 1,610.7% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

